Florida opens the door for all teachers and school staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Taeja Lee, 22, a U.S. Army Pharmacy Technician, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for use during opening day of the FEMA vaccination site on Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

All teachers and school staff, as well as daycare and preschool workers, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the change Thursday at a vaccination site in Crystal River on the state’s west coast to comply with a new mandate from the Biden administration that was released earlier this week. The federal mandate directs states to vaccinate all pre-K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers, with the goal of having them receive at least one shot by the end of March.

None of the South Florida school districts are requiring employees to get the vaccine, though they are encouraging it.

DeSantis’ change of heart comes a day after CVS Health brushed aside DeSantis’ executive order, which restricted vaccinations to K-12 school personnel 50 and older and excluded preschool and daycare employees. CVS says it was complying with the federal directive over DeSantis’ more restrictive original order.

CVS Health owns Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores. All Navarro and CVS y mas stores in Miami-Dade are offering vaccines. Some traditional CVS stores across the state, including in South Florida, also offer vaccines.

Other pharmacies including Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Walmart, Walgreens and Sam’s Club are expected to also begin offering vaccinations to teachers and school staff. That’s because they are part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

The four federally supported vaccination sites that opened in Florida Wednesday, including one at Miami Dade College’s north campus and another at the Tampa Greyhound Track, will soon begin offering vaccinations to all teachers and school staff, regardless of age.

No announcements have been made on whether state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Marlins Park in Miami and Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale — will follow suit. The same goes for county-run sites Zoo Miami and Tropical Park.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Wednesday announced a limited number of vaccination appointments for school employees at three sites Saturday and Sunday through its partnership with Jackson Health System.

School district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said Thursday that all 1,000 slots spread among the two days allotted for the district’s teachers and school staff ages 50-64, inclusive of anyone in contact with students, were already booked.

College and university professors in Florida are still excluded unless they are 65 and older or are deemed by a physician to have a high risk medical condition that makes them “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated.