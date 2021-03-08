Florida COVID update for Monday: 861 cases push Miami-Dade’s known total past 420,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,312 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since Halloween. The state also announced 83 new deaths. Of those who died, 81 were residents.

Monday’s single day count is the lowest recorded since Oct. 31 when 2,331 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases because less data is processed during the weekend.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,948,307 coronavirus cases and 32,349 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,764 were residents and 585 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 69,810 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.83% to 5.95%.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 12,875 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 1,946,615 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 861 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 420,340 cases and 5,560 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 206,949 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 213,249 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 5.97% to 6.25%.

▪ Broward County added 496 cases and 12 deaths, moving its totals to 200,139 cases and 2,477 deaths. In Broward, 136,125 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 174,679 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 6.85% to 6.78%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 216 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 123,520 cases and 2,522 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 109,962 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 193,103 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 5.50% to 5.85%.

▪ Monroe County added 19 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,005 cases and 46 deaths. In Monroe, 5,757 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 7,829 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 5.32% to 10.06%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:31 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 3,332 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 579; Broward, 484; Palm Beach, 252; and Monroe, nine, the agency said.

