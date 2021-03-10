Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 59 deaths — fewest since November — and 4,853 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 4,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 62 new deaths. Of those who died, 59 were residents — the fewest since 58 died on Nov. 29.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,957,586 coronavirus cases and 32,543 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,948 were residents and 595 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 93,907 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5.87% to 5.21%.

More than 2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report. So far, 25,380 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 2,006,204 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,107 new cases and seven deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 422,540 cases and 5,619 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 227,534 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 216,998 completed the two-dose series and 5,236 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 6% to 5.35%.

▪ Broward County added 573 cases and 28 deaths, moving its totals to 201,261 cases and 2,512 deaths. In Broward, 148,477 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 179,445 completed the two-dose series and 2,069 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 6.28% to 5.35%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 452 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 124,230 cases and 2,528 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 124,218 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 191,319 completed the two-dose series and 903 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 5.90% to 5.57%.

▪ Monroe County added 15 new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,038 cases and 47 deaths. In Monroe, 6,347 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 8,265 completed the two-dose series and 91 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 10.23% to 4.31%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,219 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 567; Broward, 467; Palm Beach, 242; and Monroe, nine, the agency said.

This story will be updated.