Publix is now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments for people 60 and older

Floridians 60 and older can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through Publix.

Starting Friday, people 60 and older can use the Lakeland-based company’s online portal to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for early next week. The move is in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order that will lower the state’s vaccination age from 65 to 60 on Monday.

People who meet one of Florida’s other vaccine criteria can schedule appointments, too. That includes healthcare workers with direct patient contact, sworn law enforcement and firefighters ages 50 and older, and anyone who is considered by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a medical condition.

Keep in mind that besides proof of Florida residency, at-risk people must show a physician-signed “at risk” form that can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website.

Publix is also giving all pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers first dibs on appointments. That’s because the grocery store is part of the federal pharmacy retail program and is following a federal mandate to prioritize educators.

To check for available appointments, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. The online portal usually opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m.