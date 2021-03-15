Florida COVID update for Monday: 2,826 cases, the lowest since March 1, and 99 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,826 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since March 1 when testing was down. The state also announced 99 new deaths. Of those who died, 93 were residents.

Monday’s single-day count is the lowest recorded since March 1 when 1,700 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases because the state processes less data during the weekend. Testing was down compared to the past two weeks.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,979,634 coronavirus cases and 32,959 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,348 were residents and 611 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 55,766 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.69% to 6.13%.

More than 2.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 90,552 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,279,646 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 700 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 427,600 cases and 5,669 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 268,380 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 258,271 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 5.82% to 5.87%.

▪ Broward County added 415 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 204,247 cases and 2,549 deaths. In Broward, 172,648 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 203,829 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 5.77% to 7.09%

▪ Palm Beach County reported 196 new cases and 23 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 126,062 cases and 2,569 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 116,563 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 225,226 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 6.68% to 6.67%.

▪ Monroe County added 13 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,129 cases and 47 deaths. In the Keys, 7,159 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 9,362 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity increased from 4.50% to 7.03%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:16 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 3,027 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 613; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 178; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 667 COVID-19 patients, up from 617 on Sunday. There were 68 new patients and 56 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

Miami Herald staff writer Carli Teproff contributed to this report.