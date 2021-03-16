Local

Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,791 cases and more than 100 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,791 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 102 new deaths. Of those who died, 101 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,984,425 coronavirus cases and 33,061 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,449 were residents and 612 were nonresidents.

More than 2.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 90,552 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,279,646 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,273 new cases and 19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 428,8733 cases and 5,688 deaths.

Broward County added 623 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 204,870 cases and 2,558 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 293 new cases and 27 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 126,355 cases and 2,576 deaths.

Monroe County added 10 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,139 cases and 47 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,052 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 608; Broward, 461; Palm Beach, 198; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

This breaking story will be updated.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
