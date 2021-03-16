Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,791 cases and more than 100 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,791 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 102 new deaths. Of those who died, 101 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,984,425 coronavirus cases and 33,061 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,449 were residents and 612 were nonresidents.

More than 2.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 90,552 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,279,646 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,273 new cases and 19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 428,8733 cases and 5,688 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 623 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 204,870 cases and 2,558 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 293 new cases and 27 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 126,355 cases and 2,576 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,139 cases and 47 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,052 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 608; Broward, 461; Palm Beach, 198; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

This breaking story will be updated.