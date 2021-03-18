Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,093 cases and nearly 100 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,093 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 99 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,994,117 coronavirus cases and 33,219 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,598 were residents and 621 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 129,019 residents tested on Wednesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers held at 5.56%.

More than 2.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report. So far, 130,875 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,422,990 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,108 new cases and 11 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 430,942 cases and 5,710 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 300,267 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 252,026 completed the two-dose series, and 23,203 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity increased from 5.97% to 9.18%.

▪ Broward County added 712 cases and three deaths, moving its totals to 206,185 cases and 2,572 deaths. In Broward, 185,173 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 207,788 completed the two-dose series, and 10,433 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity increased from 5.61% to 5.77%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 382 new cases and eight deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 127,111 cases and 2,586 deaths. In Palm Beach, 119,698 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 230,321 completed the two-dose series, and 8,254 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 5.35% to 5.04%.

▪ Monroe County added 20 new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,181 cases and 48 deaths. In Monroe, 8,149 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 9,533 completed the two-dose series, and 251 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Percent positivity decreased from 6.53% to 5.80%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:16 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,946 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 584; Broward, 470; Palm Beach, 178; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

