Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,140 new cases put the state near 2 million mark

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 54 new deaths. Of those who died, 53 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,999,257 coronavirus cases and 33,273 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,651 were residents and 622 were nonresidents.

More than 2.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report. So far, 130,875 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,422,990 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,235 new cases and six deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 432,177 cases and 5,716 deaths.

Broward County added 704 cases and eight deaths, moving its totals to 206,889 cases and 2,580 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 380 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 127,491 cases and 2,595 deaths.

Monroe County added 10 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,191 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:02 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,917 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 578; Broward, 459; Palm Beach, 171; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

This breaking story will be updated.

