A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

A Bealsville, Maryland, woman died in the Florida Keys Friday, March 19, 2021, after a window collapsed on her as she tried to enter her motel room, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sydney Therriault, 22, was pronounced dead by Monroe County Fire Rescue medics and sheriff’s office deputies minutes after they found her hanging halfway through the back bathroom window of her motel room at the Pelican RV Resort and Marina on Grassy Key around 7:30 a.m.

The initial investigation indicates she was climbing through the window when it collapsed on the middle of her body and she was asphyxiated, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said Friday afternoon.

“It appeared she did not have a hotel key and was attempting to make entry to her room via the window,” Linhardt said.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but Linhardt said foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Pelican RV Resort and Marina did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment on the incident.