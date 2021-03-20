Florida COVID update for Saturday: Florida passes 2 million cases as 5,105 are reported

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 64 new deaths. Of those who died, 62 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,004,362 coronavirus cases and 33,337 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,713 were residents and 624 were nonresidents.

More than 2.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report. So far, 138,419 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,478,676 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,275 new cases and eight deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 433,452 cases and 5,724 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 691 cases and 11 deaths, moving its totals to 207,580 cases and 2,591 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 339 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 127,830 cases and 2,596 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 30 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,221 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,853 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 554; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 182; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

This breaking story will be updated.