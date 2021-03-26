Publix is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 40 and older in Florida

Anyone 40 and older can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment Friday through Publix’s online portal for early next week in Florida.

The Lakeland-based company expanded its criteria to match Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order, which goes into effect Monday, and lowers the vaccination age criteria from 50 to 40. On April 5, Florida’s vaccination age criteria expands to include anyone 18 and older.

Appointments went live at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain open until all slots are full. This includes at stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. To check for a slot, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

You do not need to get the shot in the county where you live, but you will need to show proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license, the day of your appointment.

The grocery store chain is also still giving priority to pre-k-12 school personnel and licensed childcare workers 18 and older because its part of the federal retail pharmacy program and is following a federal mandate to prioritize educators for vaccinations.

Anyone who books a slot Friday will be given the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, 28 days apart. Publix usually opens up appointments on Wednesdays for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Miami Beach at 10 a.m. Friday will also open a limited amount of appointments for people 19 and older, with vaccinations set to begin on April 5.