Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,750 cases, 159 deaths. About 3 million vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 167 new deaths. Of those who died, 159 were residents — the most since an equal amount on Feb. 22.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,033,179 coronavirus cases and 33,756 total deaths. Among those who died, 33,116 were residents and 640 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 101,236 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.58% to 5.69%.

More than 3 million Floridians — about 14% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report. So far, 202,452 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,801,951 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,266 new cases and 25 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 439,970 cases and 5,792 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 331,127 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 33,945 have have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 322,233 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.48% to 5.23%. The 14-day average was 6.24% on Thursday.

▪ Broward County added 769 cases and no new deaths, moving its totals to 211,231 cases and 2,614 deaths.

In Broward, 216,596 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 16,523 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 244,595 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.87% to 6.78%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 426 new cases and nine new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 129,904 cases and 2,635 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 146,788 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 12,173 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 247,525 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.84% to 5.21%.

▪ Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,328 cases and 48 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,901 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 491 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,852 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.41% to 5.74%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,863 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 533; Broward, 466; Palm Beach, 187; and Monroe, five, the agency said.