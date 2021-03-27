Florida COVID update for Saturday: 26 deaths but more than half come from Miami, Broward

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 27 new deaths. Of those who died, 26 were residents — a much lower figure than the high 167 total reported on Friday. But of the 27 who died statewide, more than half — 14 — were spread between Miami-Dade and Broward.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,039,062 coronavirus cases and 33,783 total deaths. Among those who died, 33,142 were residents and 641 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 90,742 residents tested on Friday — about 10,000 fewer than on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.69% to 6.27%.

More than 3 million Floridians — about 14% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report. So far, 209,668 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,865,665 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,305 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 441,275 cases and 5,797 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 336,807 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 34,818 have have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 331,432 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.23% to 5.82%. The 14-day average was 6.22% on Saturday.

▪ Broward County added 704 cases and nine new deaths, moving its totals to 211,935 cases and 2,623 deaths.

In Broward, 223,538 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 17,045 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 249,474 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.78% 7.21%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 454 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 130,358 cases and 2,635 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 152,938 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 13,032 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 249,474 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.21% to 6.55%.

▪ Monroe County added 27 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,355 cases and 48 deaths.

In the Keys, 10,366 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 523 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,973 people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.74% to 8.67%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,826 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 521; Broward, 448; Palm Beach, 191; and Monroe, four, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 539 COVID-19 patients, down from 558 on Thursday. There were 65 new patients and 109 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.