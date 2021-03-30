Boy, 11, airlifted to Miami after diving in the Keys, police say

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Miami from the Keys on March 30, 2021, after a diving incident, police said. Monroe County

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted from the Lower Keys to a Miami hospital Tuesday morning after diving, police said.

The boy was diving in 20 feet of water with his family and a divemaster with a commercial dive boat out of Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center, at Looe Key off Ramrod Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone surfaced but the boy began convulsing, said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“He was conscious and breathing,” Linhardt said.

The boy was airlifted by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

His condition was not available Tuesday, said Linhardt, who did not know the family’s hometown.

The sheriff’s office was notified at about 10:49 a.m.