Florida COVID update for Saturday: More than 6,000 cases for third day in a row. 67 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the third consecutive day with cases over 6,000, which is the most since early March. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, 66 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,077,032 coronavirus cases and 34,306 deaths. Among those who died, 33,652 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 93,055 residents tested on Good Friday — about 11,000 fewer than on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 6.1% to 6.31%.

About 3.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report. That’s about 16% of the state’s population, according to the New York Times database. So far, 258,295 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 3,338,777 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,412 new cases and 10 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 449,891 cases and 5,900 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 332,066 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 43,091 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 404,830 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.8% to 6.78%. The 14-day average is 6.31% as of Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 783 cases and 14 deaths, moving its totals to 217,060 cases and 2,699 deaths.

In Broward, 236,611 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 21,734 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 291,161 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.76% to 7.16%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 433 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 132,961 cases and 2,661 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 164,179 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 16,911 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 273,579 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.97% to 6.57%.

▪ Monroe County added 29 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,504 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 11,716 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 633 have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 12,508 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.63% to 8.62%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,894 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 538; Broward, 450; Palm Beach, 178; and Monroe, three, the agency said.

This report will be updated.