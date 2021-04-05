This popular run was canceled last year because of COVID. It’s now back on this month

A portion of the field of 1,500 participants begins the trek to the highest point over the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest span during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 6, 2019, near Marathon. The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s scheduled to resume Saturday, April 17, 2021. Florida Keys News Bureau

The Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys — internationally popular among running enthusiasts — is back on this month, a year after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online registration for the race annually sells out minutes after it opens, but that wasn’t an issue this year. That’s because the April 17 race is only open those who registered, but could not participate, last year.

“We understand that some registered 2020 runners may choose not to participate; however, there will be no deferments and no transfers,” organizers said on their website. “The seriousness of COVID-19 weighs heavy on our organization. The decisions made up to this point have been carefully vetted and not taken lightly.”

Another change this year: No spectators, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is cautioning those intending to drive anywhere on U.S. 1 that morning to plan wisely.

The race begins at 6:45 a.m., but the bridge will be shut down in both directions at 6 a.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. It’s scheduled to end around 9 a.m.

The course of the race, in its 40th year, is from the west to east side of the iconic span.