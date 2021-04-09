2-year-old found unconscious in Florida Keys swimming pool

Medics in Monroe County flew a 2-year-old girl to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami Friday, April 9, 2021, after her family found her floating unconscious in a swimming pool at their Florida Keys vacation rental home.

A 2-year-old girl from Cumming, Georgia, was found floating unconscious in a Florida Keys swimming pool Friday morning. Medics airlifted her to a Miami hospital.

The adults staying in the vacation rental home on Coco Plum Drive in the Middle Keys city of Marathon told Monroe County sheriff’s detectives they briefly lost sight of her before finding her in the pool shortly before 11 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Medics took the child to Fisherman’s Community Hospital in Marathon. From there, the county’s medical helicopter flew her to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

The child’s condition was not immediately known Friday afternoon.