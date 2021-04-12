Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys will see more rain. Then a ‘cold’ front arrives

South Florida will see more rain Monday, with severe storms possible across parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

It’s a continuation of Sunday’s stormy weather — which caused a Miami-Dade vaccine site to close early, left thousand of passengers stranded at Miami International Airport and broke a rain record in Fort Myers that was set more than 100 years ago.

The good news is that Monday’s stormy blues should be gone soon.

An incoming “cold front” is forecast to settle in South Florida later Monday, bringing drier conditions back for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. As for the ‘cold’ part of the front? Afternoon highs will still be in the 80s.

Here’s what to expect:

South Florida’s rain chances

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly before noon. The National Weather Service says some of the storms could be “severe” with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

“Bands of heavy showers with embedded storms continue spreading eastward toward the east coast metros of Palm Beach and Broward counties. Reduced visibilities in heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Drive safe this morning!” the weather service posted on Twitter shortly after 6 am.

Apr 12 @ 6:15AM - Bands of heavy showers with embedded storms continue spreading eastward toward the east coast metros of Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Reduced visibilities in heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Drive safe this morning! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/tQwTGju1fC — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2021

Heavy rain is also forecast across the Keys. There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before the early afternoon, with winds 10 to 20 mph, according to the weather service.

If you’re planning to take a dip in the ocean, it’s a good idea to hold off, especially if you’re not a strong swimmer. There’s a high risk of rip currents for beaches in Palm Beach County, according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook. There’s a moderate risk in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

South Florida forecast for the rest of the week?

Starting Tuesday through at least Friday, expect sunny skies, with highs in the 80s across South Florida. It’s forecast to be cooler at night, with lows in the 60s forecast for Miami-Dade and Broward.

The Keys will be even nicer, with highs in the low-80s, and lows in the 70s.