Florida COVID update for Monday: Fewest cases in months, percent positivity increases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest in six months. The state also announced 35 new resident deaths.

Monday’s single day case count is the lowest seen since Oct. 12, when 1,533 cases were reported. While Mondays, like Sundays, usually see a smaller case count because less data is processed during the weekend, testing also decreased.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 24,169 residents tested on Sunday, the lowest recorded in at least two weeks. The state’s percent positivity increased from 7.64% to 8%.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,125,846 coronavirus cases and 34,720 deaths. Among those who died, 34,056 were residents and 664 were nonresidents.

More than 4.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Sunday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 388 new cases. The county’s death toll was also reduced by one, leaving its pandemic totals at 461,041 cases and 5,980 new deaths. The state has previously said that a county’s death toll might be decreased if officials learn that the person who died was from another county.

▪ Broward County reported 204 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 223,356 cases and 2,721 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 98 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 136,206 cases and 2,700 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added no new cases or deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.