Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 6,772 cases, 44 deaths, a positivity rate under 8%

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 6,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a return to the 6,000 range that was reported on Saturday, April 10. On Tuesday, that figure topped 9,000, which was the most cases since early February.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Wednesday announced 44 new resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 90,357 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 8.16% to 7.44%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,141,686 coronavirus cases and 34,829 deaths. Among those who died, 34,164 were residents and 665 were nonresidents.

▪ Nearly 4.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,192 new cases. The county added three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 464,557 cases and 5,996 new deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 384,327 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 619,424 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.76% to 6.87%. The 14-day average was 7.26% on Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 806 new cases and 10 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 225,352 cases and 2,733 deaths.

In Broward, 274,430 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 411,945 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 8.25% to 7.32%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 457 new cases and three new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 137,132 cases and 2,704 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 203,487 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 352,175 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.17% to 6.86%.

▪ Monroe County added 12 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,674 cases and 50 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,804 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 17,807 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.17% to 6.42%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,258 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 610; Broward, 459; Palm Beach, 213; and Monroe, seven, the agency said.