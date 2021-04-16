Florida COVID update for Friday: State hits 35,000 deaths and adds 7,296 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 7,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Friday announced 92 new resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 106,502 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.66% to 6.83%. The 14-day positivity rate was 7.14%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,155,744 coronavirus cases and 35,000 deaths. Among those who died, 34,330 were residents and 670 were nonresidents.

▪ More than 4.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,464 new cases. The county added 15 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 467,464 cases and 6,029 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 384,332 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 656,672 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.22% to 6.71%. The 14-day average was 7.27% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 936 new cases and 21 new deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 226,990 cases and 2,762 deaths.

In Broward, 277,495 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 436,355 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.08% to 7.12%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 511 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 138,063 cases and 2,715 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 205,842 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 366,340 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.66% to 6.12%.

▪ Monroe County added 16 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,711 cases and 50 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,650 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 18,766 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.13% to 5.1%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,263 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 598; Broward, 495; Palm Beach, 200; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 616 COVID-19 patients, down from 620 on Wednesday. There were 74 new patients and 98 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.