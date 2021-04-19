Florida COVID update for Monday: 33 deaths and 4,237 new cases, 5M completed vaccines

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 4,237 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 33 new deaths. Of those who died, 32 were residents.

Mondays, like Sundays, usually see fewer cases because less data is processed during the weekend.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,173,138 coronavirus cases and 35,142 deaths. Among those who died, 34,471 were residents and 671 were nonresidents.

More than five million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Sunday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 927 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 471,595 cases and 6,049 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 571 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 229,073 cases and 2,784 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 232 new cases and 6 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 139,199 cases and 2,723 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,752 cases and 50 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.