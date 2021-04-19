Local

17 pounds of marijuana is found washed up in the Florida Keys

The U.S. Border Patrol released a graphic showing two packages of marijuana that were among 17 pounds found washed up in the Florida Keys Sunday, April 18, 2021.
The U.S. Border Patrol released a graphic showing two packages of marijuana that were among 17 pounds found washed up in the Florida Keys Sunday, April 18, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol

About 17 pounds of marijuana were found washed up on the shore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The drugs were discovered Sunday in two different locations in the Lower Keys, Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner said.

One shipment contained about nine pounds found on shore in Sugarloaf Key — about 18 miles from Key West.

Hoffner added that another load of about eight pounds washed up on shore near Big Pine Key, located about 30 miles from Key West.

In each instance, the drugs were found by citizens who reported them to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office — which handed them over to the Border Patrol, Hoffner said.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service