Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 67 deaths and 5,645 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, five were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,178,783 coronavirus cases and 35,209 deaths. Among those who died, 34,533 were residents and 676 were nonresidents.

More than five million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,346 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 472,941 cases and 6,058 deaths.

Broward County reported 568 new cases and eight deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 229,641 cases and 2,792 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 280 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 139,479 cases and 2,725 deaths.

Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,478 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 635; Broward, 511; Palm Beach, 221; and Monroe, 3, the agency said.

This breaking news article will be updated.

