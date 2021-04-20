Local

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off the Florida Keys

A crew member of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoists a man to safety after his kayak capsized off Key Largo Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
A crew member of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoists a man to safety after his kayak capsized off Key Largo Tuesday, April 20, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard

A man was rescued Tueday morning by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after his kayak capsized off the Florida Keys.

Chris Hogan, 34, was hoisted to safety by an Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter offshore of Key Largo after the agency received a call that a kayaker was in trouble, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The Coast Guard said Hogan did not have any injuries or medical issues.

A patrol boat from Coast Guard Islamorada also helped in his rescue, the agency noted.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service