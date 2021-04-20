Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off the Florida Keys

A crew member of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoists a man to safety after his kayak capsized off Key Largo Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

A man was rescued Tueday morning by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after his kayak capsized off the Florida Keys.

Chris Hogan, 34, was hoisted to safety by an Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter offshore of Key Largo after the agency received a call that a kayaker was in trouble, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The Coast Guard said Hogan did not have any injuries or medical issues.

A patrol boat from Coast Guard Islamorada also helped in his rescue, the agency noted.