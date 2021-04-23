Florida Senate votes to overturn local voters on Key West cruise ship restrictions

An effort to overturn a 2020 vote by Key West residents to limit cruise ship operations was approved Thursday by the Florida Senate in a 25-14 vote. The proposal (SB 426), which would prohibit local governments from restricting maritime commerce within areas of “critical state concern,” awaits an appearance on the House floor.

Of Florida’s 15 communities with ports, Key West is the only one within a designated “area of critical state concern,” a designation focused on environmentally sensitive areas.

Key West voters in November approved limiting the size of ships and the number of passengers who can visit the city daily. The local vote was opposed by Caribe Nautical Services, which has spearheaded lobbying to upend the referendum.

Three Republican senators, including Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican whose district covers Monroe County, joined 11 Democrats in voting against the bill Thursday.

House sponsor Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, argued the November 2020 vote was based on trying to attract a different class of tourists to the community, rather than on environmental issues, as backers of the referendum say. But Josh Aubuchon, a lobbyist for the group Florida Ports for Economic Independence, said the referendum placed “reasonable” limits on cruise ships to protect the environment and conserve the community character of the Keys.