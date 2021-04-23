Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,464 cases, 65 deaths, 5 1/2 million vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,464 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 65 new deaths. Of those who died, 63 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,196,502 coronavirus cases and 35,443 deaths. Among those who died, 34,759 were residents and 684 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 82,646 residents tested on Thursday, a drop from 107,050 the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.19% to 5.95%. The 14-day positivity rate was 7.20%.

More than 5.5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,055 new cases and 12 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 476,286 cases and 6,089 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 405,228 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 733,934 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.95% to 6.71%. The 14-day positive rate average was 7.33% on the county’s New Normal Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 689 new cases and 11 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 231,739 cases and 2,859 deaths.

In Broward, 276,093 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 495,885 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.8% to 5.84%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 319 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 140,693 cases and 2,740 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 209,985 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 406,305 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.15% to 5.32%.

▪ Monroe County added 13 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,802 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 10,713 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 21,856 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.38% to 3.83%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 6:46 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,345 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 595; Broward, 495; Palm Beach, 205; and Monroe, one, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 614 COVID-19 patients, down from 617 on Wednesday. There were 82 new patients and 86 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.