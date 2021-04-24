Florida COVID update for Saturday: 7,411 new cases, the most in nearly two weeks

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 7,411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most since Tuesday, April 13, when more than 9,000 were added in a single day. The state also announced 54 new deaths. Of those who died, 53 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,203,913 coronavirus cases and 35,497 deaths. Among those who died, 34,812 were residents and 685 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 117,497 residents tested on Friday, an increase from 82,646 the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 5.95% to 6.25%.

About 5.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,496 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 477,782 cases and 6,097 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 403,688 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 749,125 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.71% to 6.21%. The 14-day positive rate average was 7.33% on the county’s New Normal Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 859 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic totals at 232,598 cases and 2,860 deaths.

In Broward, 272,394 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 506,878 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.84% to 5.63%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 557 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 141,250 cases and 2,742 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 203,413 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 416,319 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.32% to 6.32%.

▪ Monroe County added 15 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,817 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 10,647 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 22,356 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.83% to 4.98%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 8:05 a.m., the agency said there were 3,358 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 595; Broward, 495; Palm Beach, 205; and Monroe, one, the agency said.