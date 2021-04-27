Where do Americans want to travel this summer? To these spots in Miami-Dade and the Keys

After a year of COVID restrictions, travelers are looking to take vacations with plenty of outdoor options.

Summer has already arrived in South Florida. Spring break is over. Sweating is the new black. And surely the tourists are gone, too.

Not so fast. A new report from Tripadvisor indicates that more tourists may be coming our way.

The travel website just released a report on the most popular destinations for summer vacations in 2021. For U.S. travelers, Miami Beach and Key West are in the top five most popular vacation spots in the world.

We know. Our hearts sank a little, too.

The Tripadvisor study reports that more than two-thirds of Americans are planning to travel sometime between June 1 and Aug. 31, and that South Florida is one of the top destinations. Heading to the beach appears to be especially appealing in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns that kept people indoors for much of the winter. Of the top 10 most popular destinations, only two — Orlando and Las Vegas — are not beach-adjacent.

Cancun, Mexico, is the No. 1 destination for American travelers, followed by Orlando; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Key West and Miami Beach. The rest of the top 10 is filled out by Las Vegas; Playa del Carmen, Cabo San Lucas and Tulum in Mexico; and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Like we said: the beach is king.

Who’s doing all this traveling? Tripadvisor reports that millennials are on the move, with 72 percent planning trips; clearly everybody is sick of hanging around the house. Compared to the first week of January, Tripadvisor says, hotel searches are up 65 percent, while searches for attractions and tours are up by 78 percent.

Tripadvisor conducted the survey of more than 2,500 users in partnership with software company Qualtrics.