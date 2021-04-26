Florida COVID update for Monday: 3,513 new cases and 66 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,513 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 66 new deaths. Of those who died, 64 were residents.

Mondays, like Sundays, usually see fewer cases because less data is processed during the weekend.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,212,097 coronavirus cases and 35,600 deaths. Among those who died, 34,912 were residents and 688 were nonresidents.

More than five million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Sunday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 766 new cases and 13 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 479,426 cases and 6,125 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 459 new cases and three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 233,624 cases and 2,868 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 189 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 141,747 cases and 2,751 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added six new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,842 cases and 49 deaths.

