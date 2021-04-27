Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,271 new cases and 46 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 46 new deaths. Of those who died, all were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,217,368 coronavirus cases and 35,646 deaths. Among those who died, 34,958 were residents and 688 were nonresidents.

On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 93,231 residents tested on Monday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 7.26% to 6.92%.

Nearly 6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,057 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 480,483 cases and 6,130 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 410,158 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 780,957 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.91% to 6.09%.

▪ Broward County reported 619 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 234,243 cases and 2,877 deaths.

In Broward, 271,678 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 527,145 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.09% to 6.93%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 306 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 142,053 cases and 2,755 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 205,054 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 429,527 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.63% to 7.07%.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,852 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,520 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 23,061 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.52% to 4.72%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,349 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 553; Broward, 483; Palm Beach, 217; and Monroe, 1, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 576 COVID-19 patients, down from 589 on Sunday. There were 86 new patients and 102 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.