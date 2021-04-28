J&J pop-ups are back, and some are in South Florida. Here’s where to get your shot now

Johnson & Johnson pop-ups are popping up again in Florida on Wednesday, just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its pause on the single-dose vaccine over the risks of rare blood clots.

More than a dozen one-day pop-ups are opening across the state Wednesday and five are in South Florida. While most of the pop-ups in the state have J&J, some have Pfizer or Moderna, which means they will return to the same location when it’s time for second doses.

Of the five pop-ups in South Florida, all but one have J&J. Here’s where to go:

COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups in South Florida

J&J is for people 18 and older. Pfizer is for people 16 and older. Proof of age and Florida residency is required. Teens 16 and 17 who want Pfizer will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them.

▪ Global Church, 17701 NW 57th Avenue in Miami Gardens — J&J available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Dr. — J&J available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Mount Olivet Seventh-day Adventist Church, 649 NW 15 Way in Fort Lauderdale — J&J available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Marathon Fire Rescue Station 14, 8900 Overseas Highway — Pfizer available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Villages of Royal Palm, 11600 Poinciana Blvd in Royal Palm Beach — J&J available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JUST IN: #Florida is resuming J&J pop-ups tomorrow. Most will have J&J, one will have Pfizer and a few others will have Moderna.

Where else is there J&J?

The FEMA-supported site at Miami Dade College North campus has J&J shots and does not take appointments. That means you can just show up and wait in line. The other FEMA hub sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando also have shots.

Publix has also resumed scheduling J&J shots. Other pharmacies that previously offered the shot, including Walmart and Winn-Dixie, will likely open appointments soon if they haven’t already.