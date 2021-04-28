J&J vaccinations resuming at Publix stores in Florida, and the portal will stay open

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are resuming at Publix stores across Florida. The grocery store chain says it will also keep its online portal open daily to make it easier for people to schedule J&J and Moderna appointments.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced the changes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the J&J pause over blood clot risks.

Publix usually scheduled J&J vaccinations on Wednesdays and Moderna appointments on other days. But when the J&J pause was announced on Tuesday, April 13, it had to quickly change plans and schedule Moderna instead. It then kept its online portal open daily to make it easier for people to schedule vaccinations.

The company told the Miami Herald that it will continue to keep its online portal open daily. However, J&J and Moderna appointment availability will depend on supply. To check for slots, visit publix.com/covidvaccine.

As for J&J, while the CDC says that women younger than 50 should be made aware of the risk of blood clots, it’s considered rare for all women and even more rare for men of all ages and women 50 years and older.

If you have questions about the shot, you can refer to the CDC’s J&J FAQ guide. For specific questions about J&J and your health, speak with your doctor.