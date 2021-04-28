Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,178 new cases as about 6M Floridians vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 76 new deaths. Of those who died, 72 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,222,546 coronavirus cases and 35,722 deaths. Among those who died, 35,030 were residents and 692 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 89,385 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.92% to 5.76%.

About 6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 914 new cases and 10 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 481,397 cases and 6,140 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 408,760 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 793,088 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.09% to 5.19%. The 14-day positivity average is 6.75%.

▪ Broward County reported 456 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 234,699 cases and 2,886 deaths.

In Broward, 269,327 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 536,046 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.93% to 4.9%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 306 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 142,053 cases and 2,755 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 203,991 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 435,571 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.07% to 5.87%.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,852 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,993 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 23,495 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.72% to 5.24%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,299 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 543; Broward, 458; Palm Beach, 204; and Monroe, one, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 555 COVID-19 patients, down from 576 on Monday. There were 59 new patients and 94 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.