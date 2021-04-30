Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más stores in Florida offer walk-up vaccines, and some Walgreens, too

All Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys pharmacies across Florida are no longer requiring appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Some Walgreens stores in the state are also accepting walk-ups.

The change comes as vaccine sites across the state, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, have seen a drop in demand for vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations have also resumed at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced.

The retailers stopped administering J&J after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called for a national pause while it investigated reports of rare blood clots. On April 23, the FDA said J&J’s benefits outweigh the risks of developing rare blood clots and lifted the pause.

Some Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys have J&J and others carry Pfizer or Moderna. Walgreens stores in Florida usually have Pfizer or Moderna. There are no Harveys in South Florida.

Vaccine availability will depend on supply.

While all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys in-store pharmacies are doing walk-up vaccinations, you also have the option to schedule an appointment online. Walgreens told the Miami Herald that while some of its stores, including in Miami-Dade and Broward, do not require appointments, people can still a book an appointment online.

How do you know if a Walgreens store is accepting walk-ups?

There should be a sign outside or inside the store saying so. You can also call the pharmacy to ask.