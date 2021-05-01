Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,419 new cases and 79 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 79 new deaths. Of those who died, 78 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,238,937 coronavirus cases and 35,937 deaths. Among those who died, 35,239 were residents and 698 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 115,840 residents tested on Friday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 5.64% to 5.70%.

More than 6.2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,143 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 484,514 cases and 6,175 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 407,574 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 827,999 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.40% to 5.80%. The 14-day positivity average on Saturday was 6.42%, down from 6.52% a day earlier.

▪ Broward County reported 621 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 236,592 cases and 2,902 deaths.

In Broward, 258,595 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 563,712 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.69% to 5.35%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 342 new cases and no deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 143,471 cases and 2,770 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 194,222 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 457,324 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.04% to 4.79%.

▪ Monroe County added 18 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,724 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and 24,886 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.16% to 6.99%.

F lorida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,085 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 493; Broward, 434; Palm Beach, 204; and Monroe, one, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 495 COVID-19 patients, down from 508 on Thursday. There were 54 new patients and 96 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.