Florida COVID update for Monday: 3,075 cases added as death toll hits 36,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 41 new deaths. Of those who died, 39 were residents.

Mondays, like Sundays, usually see fewer cases because less data is processed during the weekend.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 62,361 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 5.87% to 6.14%.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,245,853 coronavirus cases and 36,009 deaths. Among those who died, 35,307 were residents and 702 were nonresidents.

More than 6.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 725 new cases and four deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 486,025 cases and 6,186 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 443 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 237,510 cases and 2,905 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 195 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 143,904 cases and 2,774 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added seven new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,931 cases and 49 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:03 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 3,112 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 504; Broward, 418; Palm Beach, 199; and Monroe, 2, the agency said.

This article will be updated.