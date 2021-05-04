Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 3,682 cases, 93 deaths as over 6.4M Floridians vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 3,682 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 93 new deaths. Of those who died, 92 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,249,535 coronavirus cases and 36,102 deaths. Among those who died, 35,399 were residents and 703 were nonresidents.

On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 74,046 residents tested the previous day. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.13% to 6.11%.

More than 6.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 783 new cases and 20 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 486,808 cases and 6,206 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 404,240 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 850,466 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.36% to 5.64%.

▪ Broward County reported 414 new cases and 16 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 237,924 cases and 2,921 deaths.

In Broward, 250,291 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 585,271 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.79% to 5.67%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 165 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 2,775 cases and 2,774 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 188,434 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 468,487 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.95% to 5.73%.

▪ Monroe County added seven new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,938 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 11,672 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 25,247 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.14% to 5.16%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,086 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 502; Broward, 425; Palm Beach, 220; and Monroe, 2, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 536 COVID-19 patients, up from 533 on Sunday. There were 64 new patients and 53 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.