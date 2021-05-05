Local

Two Cuban migrants stopped in Styrofoam raft off the Florida Keys

A man and woman from Cuba sit in a makeshift Styrofoam raft offshore of Key Largo Tuesday, May 5, 2021.
A man and woman from Cuba sit in a makeshift Styrofoam raft offshore of Key Largo Tuesday, May 5, 2021. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

The U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection stopped two Cuban migrants off Key Largo Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The unidentified man and woman were in a makeshift Styrofoam raft about eight miles off the coast, said Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner.

Coast Guard and Customs crews determined that the people needed medical attention. In turn, they took them to a Miami-Dade County hospital for treatment before handing them over to the Border Patrol, Hoffner said.

The Border Patrol transferred them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they will likely be taken back to Cuba.

