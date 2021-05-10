Florida COVID update for Monday: 2,296 cases added, lowest recorded in nearly a month

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest recorded in nearly a month. The state also announced 53 new deaths. Of those who died, 52 were residents.

Monday’s case count is the lowest reported since April 12, when 1,613 cases were added.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 55,154 residents tested the day prior, the lowest reported since April 11. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 5.31% to 5.01%.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,272,102 coronavirus cases and 36,498 deaths. Among those who died, 35,783 were residents and 715 were nonresidents.

More than 7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 529 new cases and seven deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 491,028 cases and 6,259 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 361,724 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 966,675 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 4.66% to 4.01%.

▪ Broward County reported 202 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 240,143 cases and 2,965 deaths. In Broward, 224,232 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 649,955 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 4.30% to 3.54%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 154 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 145,485 cases and 2,797 deaths. In Palm Beach County, 162,633 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 519,441 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 4.82% to 4.70%.

▪ Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,988 cases and 49 deaths. In the Keys, 11,312 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 27,359 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna. Percent positivity decreased from 6.88% to 2.56%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 5:16 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 2,738 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 430; Broward, 378; Palm Beach, 189; and Monroe, 0, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 475 COVID-19 patients, down from 485 on Sunday. There were 55 new patients and 47 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.