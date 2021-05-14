Masks no longer required while outside at Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Orlando announced Friday, May 14, 2021, that it is no longer requiring guests to wear facial coverings while outdoors. AP

Universal Studios Orlando announced Friday that it will no longer require that guests wear facial coverings while standing or walking outside at the popular theme park.

The policy shift comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations regarding wearing masks, saying that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 no longer need to wear them either indoors or outdoors.

Universal Studios is still requiring people to wear masks on their rides, and while inside dining facilities, stores and hotels.

For rides, masks must be work from the moment a person gets in line until he or she exits the attraction, according to a statement on Universal’s website.

Children under 3 do not have to wear facial coverings.

The theme park’s social distance requirements still stands. Parties must maintain a distance of three feet away from each other, the announcement states.