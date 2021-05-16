Boat driver killed, got ‘mangrove in his head’ during Keys boat crash, FWC says

A Key Largo man died after crashing his boat into mangroves, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said Sunday.

Joseph Guenther was 58.

According to an FWC accident report and an emailed accident synopsis, Guenther “was traveling North in Blackwater Sound at a high rate of speed” and “driving erratically” when he made a wide left turn into Dusenbury Creek around 9:30 a.m.

Guenther hit the mangroves on the boat’s right. The 21-foot Action Marine boat was thrown to the left, where it “penetrated the mangrove shoreline head on.”

Guenther “was discharged from (the) vessel. Appears [Guenther] is going to have a mangrove lodged into (his) head.”

FWC said Guenther needed CPR and his heart had stopped beating. He was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.