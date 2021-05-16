Sunday Florida COVID update: 2,482 new cases, 22 deaths, 7.5 million fully vaccinated

Sunday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report showed 2,482 new cases and 22 total deaths, but only two deaths in South Florida.

Both of those were in Miami-Dade County. Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends.

For the coronavirus pandemic, Florida reports 2,292,004 cases, 36,075 resident deaths and 36,798 total deaths.

Saturday’s state-wide positive test rate was reported as 4.36%, the lowest of the last two weeks, the seventh consecutive day — and ninth of the last 10 — under 5.0%.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 24,098 people have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 7,554,815 people are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 5,854 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 1,046,091 in Miami-Dade are fully vaccinated.

▪ Broward: Another 2,127 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 698,389.

▪ Palm Beach: After 1,547 people completed their vaccine treatment, 556,522 in Palm Beach County have completed a vaccine regimen.

▪ Monroe: Another 50 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 29,599 have done so.

▪ Manatee: 148 more people completed their vaccinations, pushing their fully vaccinated total to 145,361.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 529 more people who tested positive and two more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 494,903 cases and 6,304 deaths.

Saturday’s positive test rate was 3.58%, the lowest of the last two weeks and the fourth day in the last five under 4.0%

▪ Broward County reported another 249 cases, but no deaths, moving its totals to 242,014 cases and 3,011 deaths.

The positive test rate was 3.20% on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day under 4.0%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 177 new cases (146,715 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (2,816).

Saturday’s positive rate was 4.07%, ending the run of days under 4.0% at three.

▪ Monroe County reported three new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 7,038 cases and 49 deaths.

Manatee County

▪ Manatee County reported 61 new cases and one death, raising its pandemic totals to 39,312 and 681, respectively.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:31 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,410 people hospitalized, an 87-person decrease from 4:45 p.m. Saturday and 278 down from the afternoon of Sunday, May 9. In South Florida, compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was down 15 people to 410; Broward, down eight to 317; Palm Beach, up five to 144; and Monroe up one to one.