More than 20 Cuban migrants stopped near Key West, federal agents say

At least 20 Cuban migrants were stopped off Key West on May 17, 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

More than 20 Cuban migrants were stopped near Key West this week, federal agents said.

U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted Tuesday that there were “24 migrants from Cuba” and that the Border Patrol took them into custody.

The people were stopped Monday in a vessel and on Boca Grande Key, which is about 14 miles west of Key West, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Southeast regional director. That agency said 29 migrants were found.

Integrated effort..!! @CBPAMO agents from Key West worked with partners from @USBPChiefMIP and @USCGSoutheast interdicting a total of 29 migrants from a vessel and on Boca Grande Key. No injuries, and they were all turned over to the Coast Guard for processing. Good Job team..! pic.twitter.com/kPZYFRNRGo — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) May 17, 2021

“No injuries and they were all turned over to the Coast Guard for processing,” according to the agency.

Rob Brisley, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Borders Protection in Atlanta, said Tuesday the men were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

“The migrants will be interviewed and processed for removal proceedings,” Brisley said.