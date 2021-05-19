Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 2,811 new cases, 45 more deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 2,811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 45 new deaths. Of those who died, 44 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,299,596 coronavirus cases and 36,999 deaths. Among those who died, 36,271 were residents and 728 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 81,689 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.54% to 4.16%.

More than 7.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 501 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 496,422 cases and 6,334 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 342,734 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,079,990 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.78% to 3.53%.

▪ Broward County reported 218 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 242,635 cases and 3,031 deaths.

In Broward, 213,234 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 716,423 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.00% to 2.97%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 165 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,116 cases and 2,832 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 139,631 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 567,198 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.90% to 3.50%.

▪ Monroe County added nine new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 10,144 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 30,280 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 1.57% to 3.14%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 2,273 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 415; Broward, 279; Palm Beach, 150; and Monroe, 4, the agency said.

