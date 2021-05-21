Florida COVID update for Friday: 94 resident deaths, most since March, and 2,371 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 2,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 96 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents — repeating Tuesday’s figure, which was the most resident deaths since March 26.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,304,860 coronavirus cases and 37,172 deaths. Among those who died, 36,441 were residents and 731 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 51,372 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 3.92% to 4.55%.

More than 7.8 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report. Miami-Dade topped 1.1 million fully vaccinated residents.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 410 new cases and 19 deaths — the most since May 4, when 20 deaths were reported. The figures put the county’s pandemic totals at 497,371 cases and 6,363 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 345,951 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,109,612 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.57% to 3.14%. The 14-day average was 4.02% on Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 157 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 243,045 cases and 3,045 deaths.

In Broward, 217,454 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 731,656 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.88% to 2.91%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 138 new cases and eight deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,408 cases and 2,845 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 140,424 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 577,752 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.55% to 4.09%.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,058 cases and 50 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,953 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 31,230 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.92% to 1.45%.

▪ Manatee County reported 44 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 39,514 cases and 683 deaths.

In Manatee County, 34,294 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 149,194 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.01% to 5.78%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:46 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,198 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 393; Broward, 270; Palm Beach, 130; Monroe, two; and Manatee, 26; the agency said.