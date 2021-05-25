Local

Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 1,874 new cases and 81 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 1,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 81 new deaths. Of those who died, 80 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,313,815 coronavirus cases and 37,316 deaths. Among those who died, 36,581 were residents and 735 were nonresidents.

More than 7.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 248 new cases and 27 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 499,201 cases and 6,399 deaths.

Broward County reported 143 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 243,931 cases and 3,060 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 84 new case and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,870 cases and 2,855 deaths.

Monroe County added one new case and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,081 cases and 50 deaths.

Manatee County reported 47 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 39,673 cases and 685 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,117 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 383; Broward, 254; Palm Beach, 124; Monroe, 1; and Manatee, 32, the agency said.

