What’s open, closed on Memorial Day? A lot more’s open than last year in the midst of COVID

Memorial Day weekend will be returning to some form of normalcy this year.

Unlike 2020’s holiday weekend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, beaches will be open, park cookouts are an option again and with more and more people getting vaccinated, families can come together.

Here’s what is open and where you can go on Memorial Day weekend:

Publix Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Supermarkets

Publix: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., or 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in some locations. Regular hours on Memorial Day.

Winn-Dixie: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., check your local store

Sedano’s: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but hours vary on location so check with your store of preference.

The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. during the weekend, but check with your store of preference. On Memorial Day, stores will run on holiday hours, which is from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aldi: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some stores may operate on holiday hours; on Memorial Day check your local Aldi.

Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacies

Walgreens: Open, check with your store of preference. On Memorial Day, pharmacies will be closed.

CVS: Stores and pharmacies open as normal during regular hours on the weekend; check with your store of preference. On Memorial Day, most pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while others will close. Store hours on the holiday will vary.

Navarro: Open, check with your store of preference.

A crowd of people waves at a United States Air Force plane flying over the beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The annual military celebration will return to the Beach for Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Sam Navarro snavarro@miamiherald.com

Recreation and Shopping

Beaches: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Parks: Open with a few guidelines that must be followed.

Malls: Aventura Mall, Dolphin Mall and the Simon-owned malls (Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, International Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Coral Square, Town Center at Boca Raton) will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transit, Banks, Garbage

Mass transit: In Miami-Dade, Memorial Day will be a Sunday schedule for Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover. If you’re going to the Miami International Airport station on Metrorail, you’ll have to transfer at Earlington Heights for the Orange Line.

Similarly, it will be a Sunday schedule on Monday in Broward County. Those who need trip planning help for paratransit routes can call 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Also, during those hours, the Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Pompano Beach Northeast Transit Center will be staffed.

Garbage: Miami, Miami-Dade and Coral Gables will be collecting as usual.

Banks: Closed.

Mail delivery: USPS, UPS and FedEx services will be closed on Memorial Day.

U.S. stock markets: Closed.

Courts, City Government

Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed.

Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.

Cars line up as healthcare workers administer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations at Dolphin Mall on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Vaccine, Testing Sites

Broward County-run sites: All testing and vaccination locations operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward will be closed.

Miami-Dade County-run sites: Testing and vaccine sites will be closed.