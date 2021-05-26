Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 2,327 new cases, more than 8 million fully vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 2,327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 66 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,316,142 coronavirus cases and 37,382 deaths. Among those who died, 36,647 were residents and 735 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 78,132 residents tested the day prior. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.73% to 3.54%.

More than eight million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 311 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 499,512 cases and 6,401 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 353,191 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,150,081 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.79% to 2.67%.

▪ Broward County reported 199 new cases and four deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 244,130 cases and 3,064 deaths.

In Broward, 219,377 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 754,676 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.46% to 2.32%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 134 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,004 cases and 2,866 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 140,109 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 591,270 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.62% to 2.68%.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,083 cases and 50 deaths.

In Manatee, 9,468 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 32,728 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.88% to 1.63%.

▪ Manatee County reported 38 new cases and three deaths, putting its pandemic total at 39,711 cases and 688 deaths.

In Manatee, 33,641 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 152,179 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.11% to 4.48%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 2,117 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 361; Broward, 252; Palm Beach, 120; Monroe, 0; and Manatee, 36, the agency said.

This breaking news article will be updated.