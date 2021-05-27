Florida COVID update for Thursday: 2,338 cases, 87 deaths, 8.1 million vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 2,338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 87 new deaths, of which 86 were residents — the most since May 21.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,318,480 coronavirus cases and 37,469 deaths. Among those who died, 36,733 were residents and 736 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 72,376 residents tested the day prior. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.54% to 3.2%

More than 8.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 444 new cases and 11 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 499,956 cases and 6,412 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 355,314 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,158,603 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.67% to 2.75%. The 14-day average was 3.32% on Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 228 new cases and three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 244,358 cases and 3,067 deaths.

In Broward, 219,526 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 760,008 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.32% to 2.2%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 115 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,119 cases and 2,873 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 138,959 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 595,269 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.68% to 2.33%.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,085 cases and 50 deaths.

In Monroe, 9,394 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 33,019 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 1.63% to 1.28%.

▪ Manatee County reported 47 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic total at 39,758 cases and 688 deaths.

In Manatee, 33,650 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 152,824 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.48% to 3.79%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,051 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 355; Broward, 253; Palm Beach, 114; Monroe, one; and Manatee, 37, the agency said.

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard, county hospitals have reported 283 COVID-19 patients, down from 408 on Tuesday. But that steeper than usual drop comes with a caveat: The decrease was due to five hospitals not reporting data, according to the county. Officials did not name the hospitals. There were 25 new patients and 38 were discharged.

State hospitalization data doesn’t always match Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard data for various reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.